Malachi Riley Injury: Expected to be full-go in fall camp

Riley (lower body) is expected to be full-go in San Jose State's fall camp, Aaron Johnson of The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports.

More than six months after Riley was ruled out for San Jose State's 2025 season, he is still not ready to go. On the plus side, SJSU's last preseason camp is expected to feature him, which does give the wide receiver enough time to be perfectly ready for the 2026 season. Riley will enter fall camp probable, with about a month before the Spartans get their campaign underway.