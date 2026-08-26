Malachi Riley News: Not listed on depth chart

Riley is not listed on the depth chart ahead of Saturday's Week 0 game against USC, according to Niles Hall of The Spear SJU.

Riley was expected to be a starter for SJSU this season, but surprisingly, the senior wideout wasn't included on the initial depth chart for Week 0 on Saturday. It's unclear if Riley is dealing with an injury, but he'll be missed in the Spartans' passing offense. Cooper Hoch, Anthony Ivey and either Jordan Anderson or Jerry McClure are listed as the starting wideouts for SJSU.