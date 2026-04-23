Malachi Singleton News: First reps under center in spring ggame

Singleton took the first reps under center in Appalachian State's spring game, per Marvin Parker of WLOS.com.

Singleton split first-team reps with fellow quarterback Henry Hasselbeck during the App State spring game on Saturday. Singleton joined the Mountaineers after transferring in from Purdue in the offseason. The 6-foot-1 sophomore threw for 439 yards and five touchdowns with a pair of interceptions to go along with 202 yards and a touchdown on the ground across 11 games for the Boilermakers in 2025. Singleton and Hasselbeck are expected to be the main competitors for the starting gig heading into the 2026 season in Boone.