Malachi Singleton News: Named QB1
Singleton will be Appalachian State's starting quarterback, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.
Singleton beat out Henry Hasselbeck for the starting role for the Mountaineers. The Purdue and Arkansas transfer has played in 16 career games and is responsible for 10 total touchdowns. Singleton will be under center when Appalachian State opens its season at home against Maine on Sept. 5.
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