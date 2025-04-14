Malachi Singleton News: Works with likely starters in spring game

Singleton worked under center with the likely starting offense during Saturday's spring game, DeClan Little of The Purdue Exponent reports.

Singleton is among four quarterbacks vying for the starting job for the Boilers under new head coach Barry Odom, but it appears he has separated himself from the pack a bit, as Little notes that the other three didn't appear to have a distinct pecking order. This bodes well for Singleton in his pursuit of the starting job, though no official announcement has been made about a starting signal-caller for this fall.