Malachi Thomas headshot

Malachi Thomas Injury: Rehabbing from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Thomas (undisclosed) is working his way back from an injury which held him out of the spring game, Declan Little of Purdue Exponent reports.

Thomas has yet to see action as a Boilermaker since transferring from Virginia Tech as he continues to recover from an injury. The senior running back totaled 43 carries for 165 yards and one touchdown across 10 games last season.

