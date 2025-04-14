Malachi Toney News: Fighting for slot role
Toney is in competition for the starting slot receiver role for the 2025 season, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
With Xavier Restrepo heading to the NFL, the slot role becomes unoccupied while Toney has been standing out during spring games and is in a competition with fellow receiver Ray Ray Joseph for the starting position. More news throughout the suffer should give us further clarification on the freshman's role for the new year.
