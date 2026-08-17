Malik Elzy Injury: Not seen at practice Monday
Elzy (undisclosed) was not a visible participant in Monday's practice, Glen West of On3.com reports.
As expected, Elzy has enrolled at LSU following his January commitment to the team, but he is not a practice participant in the Tigers' fall camp. All that pushes his injury status to questionable for Week 1, which will see the Tigers open their regular season by hosting Clemson on Sept. 5.
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