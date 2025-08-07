Elzy is fighting for the starting "X" role vacated by Pat Bryant, and if the summer and early fall camp is any indication, he may have a slight leg up over the likes of Alex Capka-Jones and Justin Bowick, the other two vying for the spot on the depth chart. Elzy has some pedigree as a former four-star prospect, but he's yet to display that talent on the field, amassing just nine catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns through his first two seasons on campus. He could be primed for a sizable season in 2025 if he ulitmately claims the starting role out wide.