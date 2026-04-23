Malik Knight News: Shines in spring scrimmage
Knight is impressing the coaching staff during spring practice, Chris Peak of 247Sports.com reports.
Knight caught two passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns during the Panthers' spring scrimmage, displaying his big-play ability and impressing the coaches in the process. Knight is coming off of four years with Western Carolina where he most recently caught 47 passes for 774 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2025 season.
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