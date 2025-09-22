Washington put up yet another solid performacne for the terrapins on Saturday, finding the end zone twice through the air and once on the ground while avoiding turnovers and securing the win over Wisconsin. The 6-foot-5 freshman connected with receiver Shaleak Knotts on touchdown passes of nine and 62 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, putting the Terrapins in position for a comfortable win over the Badgers. While he hasn't put up gaudy numbers to start his college career, Washington has been remarkably consistent through his first four contests at the collegiate level, throwing for 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception through the air while adding a pair of rushing scores on the ground as well. His next opportunity will come when Washington comes to town following next week's bye.