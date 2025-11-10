Washington had an interesting day against the Scarlet Knights, throwing for a season-worst 98 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception while running for a season-high 164 yards and a score on the ground. The 6-foot-5 freshman got the scoring started with a 73-yard scoring run in the first quarter before connecting with receiver Kaleb Webb on a 21-yard touchdown toss in the second, giving the Terps a 17-14 lead at the time. Despite the poor passing totals, his rushing numbers allowed for him to have a productive fantasy outing, though his ground totals are likely unsustainable moving forward. A road matchup against Illinois awaits on Saturday.