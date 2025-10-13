Washington had a solid day against Nebraska, finding the end zone once while completing a season-high 73 percent of his passes on the day. The 6-foot-5 freshman connected with tight end Leon Haughton on a 21-yard scoring strike in the second quarter, giving the Terps a 14-10 lead at the time. Washington has had a solid start to his highly anticipated freshman season, throwing for 1,506 yards and 10 touchdowns to two interceptions across six games while adding three rushing scores as well. His next opportunity will come when the Terrapins travel to face UCLA on Saturday.