Washington had a tough day against a stout Indiana defense, throwing for 242 yards and one touchdown to go along with two interceptions and a lost fumble while completing just 52 percent of his passes on the day. The 6-foot-5 freshman connected with running backDeJuan Williams on a 55-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, bringing the Terps within 10 points at the time. Despite struggling with turnovers lately, Washington has had a decent freshman campaign, throwing for 1,958 yards and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions to go along with 113 yards and three scores on the ground through eight contests. A road matchup against Rutgers awaits on Saturday.