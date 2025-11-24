Washington had a tough outing against a stout Michigan defense, totaling just 210 yards while completing less than 50 percent of his passes on the day. The 6-foot-5 freshman connected with tight end Dorian Fleming on a one-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, giving the Terrapins an early lead against the Wolverines. Unfortunately, things would quickly go south for Washington and the Terps, as Michigan would finish the game on a 45-13 run while Washington threw his sixth interception in the team's last five contests. He will hope for a positive end to his freshman season in the team's regular season finale against Michigan State on Saturday.