Washington put together a solid, while unspectacular, outing against Northern Illinois, surpassing 250 yards for the second straight game while tossing a pair of touchdowns in the victory. The 6-foot-5 freshman connected with tight end Dorian Fleming on a 12-yard score in the second quarter, though the true highlight of the day came on a 42-yard strike to receiver Shaleak Knotts in the fourth quarter, giving the Terps an 11-point lead they would not surrender. Washington has looked the part of a starting caliber quarterback in the Big Ten thus far, throwing for 512 yards and five touchdowns without an interception through two games. One more warm-up against Towson awaits before things get tougher as the Big Ten conference schedule comes around.