Manny Covey Injury: Exits spring game

Covey sustained a right leg injury in the Bearcats' spring game, forcing him to exit the exhibition and the tailback was unable to return. There's been nothing official on his injury status as of yet, but at the very least, the top of Cincinnati's backfield appears to be in good hands with Evan Pryor and Tawee Walker.