Reed and the Aggies offense were completely stymied by Miami, largely due to turnovers -- two of which were on Reed. To make matters worse, he threw the game-losing interception in the end zone on third-and-goal after Texas A&M put together a good potential game-tying drive. Still, it was a quality season for Reed, who tossed for 2,932 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 466 yards and six touchdowns. He'll need to cut down on the turnovers; he threw four over his last two games to close out the year.