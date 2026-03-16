Marcellous Hawkins headshot

Marcellous Hawkins Injury: Out for spring practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Jackson (undisclosed) is out for Virginia Tech's spring practice, Andy Bitter of Tech Sideline reports.

Virginia Tech recently released a report of unavailable players for the spring. Though initially without Jackson, the list includes him, according to the Hokies' head coach James Franklin. The former will prepare for next summer, which is still enough time to be healthy going into his 2026 season.

Marcellous Hawkins
Virginia Tech
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