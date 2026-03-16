Marcellous Hawkins Injury: Out for spring practice
Jackson (undisclosed) is out for Virginia Tech's spring practice, Andy Bitter of Tech Sideline reports.
Virginia Tech recently released a report of unavailable players for the spring. Though initially without Jackson, the list includes him, according to the Hokies' head coach James Franklin. The former will prepare for next summer, which is still enough time to be healthy going into his 2026 season.
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