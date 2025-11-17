The sophomore wideout had a quiet afternoon, seeing only a single touch as Texas A&M leaned heavily on KC Concepcion and its vertical passing game during the rally. Despite the limited production, Craver remains involved situationally, but his fantasy utility will depend on whether his target volume rebounds in upcoming weeks. Heading into the next matchup, he'll look to re-establish a role in the passing rotation and convert opportunities when they arise as they face Samford during Saturday's clash.