Fletcher easily had his worst outing of the season against Louisville, as did many a Hurricane in the upset loss at home. He still found the end zone to ensure Friday night wasn't a complete dud, but nonetheless, there was absolutely nowhere for Fletcher to run. With Miami quarterback Carson Beck throwing four interceptions out of nowhere, the Hurricanes are hoping this was an outlier of an offensive performance and something they'll be able to flush quickly. An easier opponent awaits in Week 9 in the form of Stanford.