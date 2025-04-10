College Football
Mark Gronowski headshot

Mark Gronowski Injury: Cleared to throw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 9:33am

Gronowski (undisclosed) has begun throwing again, Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register reports.

Back on March 26, David Eickholt of 247Sports announced that Gronowski would begin throwing footballs lightly sometime over the next few weeks. Just a little over two weeks later, Tachman has confirmed Eickholt's report. In terms of Gronowski's current status, nothing has changed, but his expected line of progress is coming to fruition.

