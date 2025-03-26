Mark Gronowski Injury: To begin throwing footballs
Gronowski (undisclosed) will begin throwing footballs lightly sometime over the next couple of weeks, David Eickholt of 247Sports reports.
Gronowski underwent offseason surgery, rendering him out of action for the winter. It is now spring, and with him expected to begin throwing footballs soon, he will be out for spring but may make a summer return before Iowa's team begins its 2025 season in August.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now