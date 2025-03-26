College Football
Mark Gronowski headshot

Mark Gronowski Injury: To begin throwing footballs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Gronowski (undisclosed) will begin throwing footballs lightly sometime over the next couple of weeks, David Eickholt of 247Sports reports.

Gronowski underwent offseason surgery, rendering him out of action for the winter. It is now spring, and with him expected to begin throwing footballs soon, he will be out for spring but may make a summer return before Iowa's team begins its 2025 season in August.

Mark Gronowski
Iowa
