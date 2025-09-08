Gronowski has struggled to get things going through the air in his first two games at the FBS level, totaling just 127 yards with a 53.8 percent completion. The 6-foot-2 signal caller was able to salvage his day on the ground, totaling 37 yards while finding the end zone on a two-yard scamper just before halftime. Growing pains can certainly be expected when making the jump to the highest level of college football, but Gronowski will have to pull things together quickly if the Hawkeyes want to prevent disaster as the Big Ten conference schedule draws closer. A matchup against UMass awaits in Iowa's final non-conference game on Saturday.