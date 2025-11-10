Gronowski had a very Mark Gronowski-type performance against the Ducks, throwing for 138 yards and a touchdown while accounting for a score on the ground as well. The 6-foot-2 quarterback connected with tight end DJ Vonnahme on a three-yard scoring strike in the second quarter before finding the end zone himself on a three-yard scamper in the fourth period, giving the Hawkeyes a 16-15 lead with less than two minutes remaining. Though Gronowski has yet to really find his groove as a passer at the FBS level, he has found the end zone with his legs in every game this season, keeping his value relatively high. A road matchup against USC awaits next week.