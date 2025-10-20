Gronowski managed just 68 yards on 16 passing attempts with an interception against Penn State, but the true highlights of the day came on the ground. The 6-foot-2 signal caller found the end zone on runs of one and four yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, also ripping off a 67-yard scamper to set up an eight-yard touchdown run by Kaden Wetjen in the fourth quarter. Gronowski has had a tumultuous season as a passer since transferring to Iowa but has kept himself relevant in the ground game, scoring at least one rushing touchdown in every game for the Hawkeyes this season. A home matchup against Minnesota awaits on Saturday.