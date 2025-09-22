Gronowski had a moderate day through the air, throwing for a season-high 186 yards without a score (or an interception), but his true impact was made on the ground. The 6-foot-2 transfer from South Dakota State ran for 55 yards and found the end zone on three occasions, including the two final scores of the day in the fourth quarter to put Rutgers away for good. Gronowski has sturggled to get things going for the Iowa offense, particularly as a passer, but seems to be getting more into the swing of things at the Big Ten level, with his yards per attempt increasing in every game thus far. With his rushing ability and nose for the end zone, Gronowski will continue to hold value at the quarterback position on a weekly basis, with his next opportunity coming against a seemingly unstoppable Indiana team.