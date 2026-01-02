Gronowski scored three touchdowns for the second straight game as Iowa topped Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The senior gunslinger had one of his more efficient days as a passer, completing 72 percent of his throws and tossing two touchdowns for just the second time this season. In what appears to be his final season of college football, Gronowski's passing numbers were mediocre (1,741 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions) but he did serious work on the ground with 545 yards and 16 touchdowns.