It was another typical Gronowski outing against USC as the senior signal caller threw for 132 yards and a touchdown while adding 32 rushing yards and a score on the ground. The 6-foot-2 quarterback connected with receiver Dayton Howard on a two-yard scoring strike in the first quarter before finding the end zone on a one-yard plunge in the second frame. Gronowski also managed to record a receiving score against the Trojans, connecting with receiver Reece Vander Zee on a trick play in the second quarter. His next opportunity will come against a vulnerable Michigan State defense on Saturday.