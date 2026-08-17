Marlon Gunn News: Moving toward return to ECU roster

Gunn is moving toward a return to East Carolina's roster for this season, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

Due to the recent eligibility injunction, Gunn is allowed another year, as are many of his other peers. While it's not set in stone that the leading rusher will extend his tenure as a Pirate, the team is doing what it can to get him back on the field. The season opener is now in just a little over two weeks at Alabama.