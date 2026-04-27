Marquis Johnson News: Doesn't play with starters
Johnson didn't play with Mississippi State's starters in the Bulldogs' spring game, per 247Sports.
Instead, Anthony Evans, Ayden Williams and Sanfrisco Magee were the starting unit for the Bulldogs. Johnson still figures to get involved this fall at Mississippi State after surpassing 300 yards in each of the previous three seasons at Missouri. Still, the receiver may have some catching up to do to earn snaps.
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