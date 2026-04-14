Marquise Collins News: Healthy, vying for playing time

Collins (undisclosed) is healthy and vying for playing time in UAB's backfield, Tony Tsoukalas of AL.com reports.

Now that Collins is healthy, his primary focus becomes stepping up his game in the UAB backfield. The running back has spent multiple years with top Division I teams yet not log an in-game carry throughout his tenure. By transferring to UAB and being a legitimate contender for in-game carries, Collins is poised to finally get on the map at the collegiate level.