Marshall Pritchett Injury: Sits out spring workout

Pritchett (undisclosed) did not participate in Alabama's last spring workout Saturday, Mike Rodak of 247Sports.com reports.

Pritchett is one of three tight ends (the other two Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis) to sit out Alabama's last day of spring practice Saturday. Now, he is one of many who will have to wait until the summer for football reps. Not established on Alabama's team just yet, Pritchett needs all them he can get.