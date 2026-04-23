Marshaun Brown headshot

Marshaun Brown News: Draws praise in camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Brown has impressed during spring and could earn a starting job in the upcoming season, Chris Murray of Nevada Sportsnet repots.

Entering his fourth season with Nevada, Brown has made splashes during the offseason and appears poised for a big role this year. The sophomore wide receiver totaled 16 receptions for 164 yards and one touchdown across eight games last season.

Marshaun Brown
Nevada
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