Marshaun Brown News: Draws praise in camp
Brown has impressed during spring and could earn a starting job in the upcoming season, Chris Murray of Nevada Sportsnet repots.
Entering his fourth season with Nevada, Brown has made splashes during the offseason and appears poised for a big role this year. The sophomore wide receiver totaled 16 receptions for 164 yards and one touchdown across eight games last season.
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