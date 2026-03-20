Mason Drube News: Competing for starting spot
Drube will compete with Tyler Hughes for Wyoming's starting quarterback spot, Anthony Dion of the Casper Star-Tribune reports.
Drube, entering his redshirt freshman campaign, has a shot at winning the starting role. In 2025, he completed 20 of his 38 passes for 187 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He'll compete with William & Mary transfer Tyler Hughes, who threw for 2,330 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions last season while adding 670 rushing yards and 11 rushing TDs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now