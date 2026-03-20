Mason Drube News: Competing for starting spot

Drube will compete with Tyler Hughes for Wyoming's starting quarterback spot, Anthony Dion of the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Drube, entering his redshirt freshman campaign, has a shot at winning the starting role. In 2025, he completed 20 of his 38 passes for 187 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He'll compete with William & Mary transfer Tyler Hughes, who threw for 2,330 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions last season while adding 670 rushing yards and 11 rushing TDs.