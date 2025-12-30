Heitschel was once again rough around the edges as Pittsburgh closed out its season with another loss in a bowl game. The freshman quarterback was a revelation for the Panthers this season when he took over for Eli Holstein in Week 6, and finished the year with 2,354 yards, 18 total touchdowns and eight interceptions on 63.6 percent completion. Still, he closed the year out with two iffy performances and still has some growing to do as he develops as a collegiate passer. Nonetheless, Heintschel has established himself as one of the better young quarterbacks in the nation and should have Pitt positioned to compete in the ACC once again in 2026.