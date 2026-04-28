Mason Humphrey News: Positions himself well this spring
Humphrey has positioned himself well this spring and looks slated to be part of the wideout rotation, per 247Sports.
Humphrey transferred from UNC after three years at FCS Lehigh. The receiver caught 35 passes for 650 yards and four touchdowns last fall, and it appears his talent is going to translate to Chapel Hill. Humphrey should be in line to start in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now