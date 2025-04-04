Mason Maggs Injury: Limited early in spring ball
Maggs isn't participating in Ohio State's early spring practice period, per Cleveland.com.
Maggs is likely slated to be the Buckeyes' third-string quarterback behind Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. Still, he's missing time as the Buckeyes' open spring practice, which should help solidify him into that QB3 role. It's unclear what exactly the ailment Maggs is dealing with is.
