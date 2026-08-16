Mason McKenzie News: Continues to impress

McKenzie impressed during Boston College's scrimmage Saturday, according to Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe.

McKenzie has looked sharp throughout the Eagles' fall camp, and he stood out during the team's first scrimmage Saturday, which is a positive development for the transfer quarterback as he looks to claim the starting job. The signal-caller was noted for his skillful pocket presence and his versatility. One trait that could separate him from his competition as fall camp progresses is his dual-threat ability since he rushed for 942 yards on the ground last season at Division II Saginaw Valley State. McKenzie has even packed on weight, presumably to better sustain hits as he makes the significant jump from the Division II level to a Power Four conference this season.