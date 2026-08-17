Matt Jeffery News: Drawing buzz at receiver
Jeffery is generating positive buzz at wide receiver for Notre Dame, according to Mike Singer of On3.com.
The update points to rising camp momentum for Jeffery, though competition may still be stiff for snaps in Notre Dame's wide receiver room. He's a player to monitor as Notre Dame's wideout picture develops despite catching just one pass for the Fighting Irish last fall.
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