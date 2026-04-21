Matt Vezza News: Competing with Poulos, Davis

Vezza is in a quarterback battle with Nick Poulos, per ThePostAthens.com.

Vezza is reportedly behind Poulos and is also competing with freshman Levi Davis in the quarterback competition, but he's still pushing them this spring and the battle for the QB1 gig appears to be far from over. Vezza transferred to the Bobcats from FCS New Hampshire this winter, and had a good year at that level, tossing for 2,673 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.