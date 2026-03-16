Matt Zollers News: Battling Simmons for starting role

Zollers is in a battle with Austin Simmons for the starting quarterback role, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Zollers, a former blue-chip quarterback recruit for the Tigers, saw action in eight games last season as a true freshman. He tossed for 503 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 53.4 percent of his passes, gaining valuable experience in the meantime. His opponent in the quarterback battle Simmons lost his job to Trinidad Chambliss last season after a shaky start to the year in which he produced a 4:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. This battle could be wide open, and is likely set to rage all offseason.