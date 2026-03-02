Matt Zollers News: In competition for starting role

Zollers will be part of a four-player competition for the starting quarterback job, Cody Goodwin of 247Sports reports.

Zollers appeared in seven games as a true freshman, completing 53.4 percent of his passes for 503 yards and a 4:2 TD:INT. While 2025 starter Beau Pribula has transferred out, the Tigers added Austin Simmons (Ole Miss) and Nick Evers (UConn) in the transfer portal. Those two, plus Zollers and true freshman Gavin Sidwar are all in the competition for QB1, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Zollers likely has the second-best chances, behind Simmons.