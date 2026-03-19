Matt Zollers News: Loses out on starting QB gig

Zollers has lost Missouri's quarterback competition to Austin Simmons, per Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Zollers was reportedly battling the Ole Miss transfer Simmons for the Tigers' starting quarterback gig, but he's lost out on the job at the conclusion of Missouri's spring practice period. He showed flashes last season as a true freshman, tossing for 503 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in limited action, but he'll have to wait a little longer to earn his first collegiate starting role. He's now likely slated to be Missouri's QB2.