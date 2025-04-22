Matthew Caldwell News: Enters transfer portal
Caldwell has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, Josh Boutwell of The Troy Messenger reports.
By redshirting his 2021 season, Caldwell has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. Having logged over 1,500 passing yards and almost 20 touchdowns in 2024 for Troy, he is expected to be a relatively hot commodity in the ongoing portal window.
Matthew Caldwell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now