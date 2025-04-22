College Football
Matthew Caldwell headshot

Matthew Caldwell News: Enters transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Caldwell has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, Josh Boutwell of The Troy Messenger reports.

By redshirting his 2021 season, Caldwell has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. Having logged over 1,500 passing yards and almost 20 touchdowns in 2024 for Troy, he is expected to be a relatively hot commodity in the ongoing portal window.

