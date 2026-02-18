Matthew Coleman News: Transfers to Sacramento State
Coleman will transfer to Sacramento State, the program announced.
Coleman spent the past three years at San Jose State, and totaled 66 catches for 651 yards and three scores. His best season came in 2024, when he reeled in 34 grabs for 401 yards and two touchdowns. With one season of eligibility remaining, the receiver will look to become a starter on Sacramento State, the newest member of the MAC.
Matthew Coleman
Free Agent
