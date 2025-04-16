College Football
Matthew Ogunniyi headshot

Matthew Ogunniyi News: Hits portal officially

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Ogunniyi will enter the transfer portal, per Rivals.com.

Ogunniyi was previously not listed on the Scarlet Knights' 2025 roster, so his departure from the team was expected to be imminent. The tight end didn't record any statistics in his true freshman season, and will look to get more involved at his next program with four years of eligibility.

Matthew Ogunniyi
 Free Agent
