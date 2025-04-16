Matthew Ogunniyi News: Hits portal officially
Ogunniyi will enter the transfer portal, per Rivals.com.
Ogunniyi was previously not listed on the Scarlet Knights' 2025 roster, so his departure from the team was expected to be imminent. The tight end didn't record any statistics in his true freshman season, and will look to get more involved at his next program with four years of eligibility.
Matthew Ogunniyi
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now