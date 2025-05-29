Maurice Turner News: Expected to be leading back

Turner is expected to be the top running back in a committee that could include up to four players, Guerry Smith of The Times-Picayune reports on the G5 Hive Podcast reports.

Turner could be the backfield leader to start the 2025 season. However, Tulane is expected to operate on a committee basis of up to four running backs, including Arnold Barnes, Jamauri McClure and Zuberi Mobley. Turner spent three seasons at Louisville but had a minor role in 2024, tallying 27 carries for 136 yards and a score across four games.