Mavin Anderson News: Hitting transfer portal
Anderson has decided to leave California and enter the transfer portal.
Anderson spent the last three seasons at California , but he was never able to repeat the 37-catch, 372-yard season he posted in 2022. He'll aim to join another program for the 2025 campaign, but as a junior, he should have one more year of college eligibility after 2025.
Mavin Anderson
Free Agent
