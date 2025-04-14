College Football
Mavin Anderson headshot

Mavin Anderson News: Hitting transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Anderson has decided to leave California and enter the transfer portal.

Anderson spent the last three seasons at California , but he was never able to repeat the 37-catch, 372-yard season he posted in 2022. He'll aim to join another program for the 2025 campaign, but as a junior, he should have one more year of college eligibility after 2025.

