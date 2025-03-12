College Football
Max Johnson headshot

Max Johnson Injury: Still limited in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Johnson (knee) is still limited in spring practice, per SI.com.

Johnson suffered a broken femur in UNC's first game against Minnesota in the 2024 season. He underwent surgery and missed the rest of the season, and he's still feeling the effects of the injury has he's unable to participate fully in spring ball in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels also have Ryan Browne and Andres Miyares on the roster at quarterback, and those two should get an extended look with Johnson limited early on.

Max Johnson
North Carolina
